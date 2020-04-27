Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) will meet for the fourth time at Parliament House on Monday (today) to discuss the impact of the lockdown on the economy. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair the meeting. Minister for Industries and Production will brief the committee on the impact of the lockdown on the country’s economy and the steps required immediately to protect it from going downhill further, particularly the industrial sector. The committee has also invited representatives of the business community to hear their perspective on the issue besides getting their input for making appropriate recommendations to the government for revival of the economy, affected by the COVID-19. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Anjum Nisar and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch will communicate to the committee members the concerns and demands of industrialists, exporters, importers and traders. The parliamentary body has also invited Ishfaq Yousaf Tola, Chairman Economic Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, members of the National Assembly Ali Pervaiz Malik, Raja Khurrum Shahzad and Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Deputy Chairman Senate for their input on the impact of the lockdown due to COVID-19 and the immediate steps required to revive the economy. Soon after the surfacing of the first coronavirus case in Pakistan, a 25-member parliamentary committee was constituted, having equal representation from National Assembly and the Senate, with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as its chairman, for overseeing the measures taken by the government to curtail the spread of the virus, besides relief operations and its impact on the economy of the country.