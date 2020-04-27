Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday banned test cricketer Umar Akmal for three years from all forms of cricket on corruption charges.

“Umar Akmal is handed over three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” said a spokesman for the PCB here.

The hearing took place at the National Cricket Academy and safety precautions and social distancing measures were strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved. In a detailed hearing, Umar decided to represent himself and was heard at length, while the PCB was represented by Mr Taffazul Rizvi.

Umar was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on 17 March and he had responded within the stipulated deadline. He was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020.

On 9 April, the PCB referred the matter to Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee after determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Umar during an interview earlier had said that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.

The batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand. He had failed to mention if he had reported this to the anti-corruption unit or not.

According to the ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years.

PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security Lt-Col Asif Mahmood, after the verdict said : “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.

“The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out.

“I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”