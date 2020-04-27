Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University College of Art and Design (PU CAD) in line with the directions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad announced on Sunday National Online Art Fiesta in which all Pakistanis could participate. According to PU CAD Principal Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor, Prof Dr Amjad Pervez and other organisers, the competitions have been organized to engage people in positive and healthy activities at home due to lockdown. In a press statement on Sunday, the organisers said that the competitions include poster design, photography, painting, drawing, calligraphy, video film and creative writing. They said that there were also two age-wise categories for Pakistanis i.e. less than 15 years and above 15 year to participate in all competitions. They informed that the prize money for winners was Rs 50 thousand, Rs 25 thousand and Rs 15 thousand for first, second and third positions respectively. Besides top three winners, Rs 5,000 consolation prize would also be awarded to selected artwork of the artists in order to encourage them, the organisers added. The last date to submit entries in each category is May 30.