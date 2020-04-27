ISLAMABAD - Operations of food and other relief goods distribution
have started across the country with advent of the holy month of Ramazan, with full participation
on the part of philanthropists and organizations
at all levels.Making contributions towards these efforts during Ramazan, CPIC has launched a food ration distribution campaign to help the most vulnerable families in Islamabad, Karachi
and Gwadar.Each ration pack includes
three-month food supplies including wheat flour, rice, sugar, lentils, ghee, dates, Rooh Afza and tea. In addition, 50,000 surgical masks are also being distributed to Doctors,
Nurses, key workers and those most at risk.Talking to media, CPIC board member Lt. General
(R) Syed Sabahat Husain
said that as a leading developer and key stakeholder
in Gwadar, they take it as a responsibility to support the city’s most vulnerable segments.“We have started an initiative
to provide ration packs that include three-month essential supplies including
rice, flour, wheat, lentils, ghee, roof afza and tea,” he said. He said that distribution
commenced earlier this week with CPIC project International
Port City acting as the distribution centre, however, now we will be going
door to door distrusting