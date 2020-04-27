Share:

ISLAMABAD - Operations of food and other relief goods distribution

have started across the country with advent of the holy month of Ramazan, with full participation

on the part of philanthropists and organizations

at all levels.Making contributions towards these efforts during Ramazan, CPIC has launched a food ration distribution campaign to help the most vulnerable families in Islamabad, Karachi

and Gwadar.Each ration pack includes

three-month food supplies including wheat flour, rice, sugar, lentils, ghee, dates, Rooh Afza and tea. In addition, 50,000 surgical masks are also being distributed to Doctors,

Nurses, key workers and those most at risk.Talking to media, CPIC board member Lt. General

(R) Syed Sabahat Husain

said that as a leading developer and key stakeholder

in Gwadar, they take it as a responsibility to support the city’s most vulnerable segments.“We have started an initiative

to provide ration packs that include three-month essential supplies including

rice, flour, wheat, lentils, ghee, roof afza and tea,” he said. He said that distribution

commenced earlier this week with CPIC project International

Port City acting as the distribution centre, however, now we will be going

door to door distrusting