FAISALABAD - As many as Rs 1.433232 billion have so far been given to 119,436 poor people in Faisalabad during first and second phase of Ehsaas emergency cash programme.

During a briefing here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that 20 cash distribution centres have been established across the district for disbursement of Ehsaas amount.

He said that all preventive steps were taken at the centers against coronavirus, and visitors were allowed entry in the centers while wearing mask as pre-condition. Officers of Education Department were performing duties at cash distribution centres, while Assistant Commissioners were monitoring disbursement of Ehsaas amounts to ensure transparency, he added.

Sanitizers distributeD at DC Office

Wah Nobel Group of Companies distributed hand sanitizers here at DC office on Sunday. According to a spokesperson, a team of Wah nobel group of companies visited DC Office and distributed World Health Organization (WHO) approved sanitizers among the employees.

Wah group of companies was donating sanitizers to government sector, army, corporations, industries and private sectors at cheaper rates, spokesman added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Afifa Shajia appreciated their efforts in a fight against coronavirus pandemic. Nobel team members Arsalan Younus and Muhammad Zeeshan, General Assistant Revenue Malik Arshad and Incharge Corona Crisis Management Cell Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

