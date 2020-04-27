Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said the payment of cash under the third phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would start from the next week.

In a tweet, she said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal was launched for bringing transparency in the programme.

The assistance, under the first two categories of the programme, was being given on the basis of the 2010 survey, she said. “The survey was, however, not conducted in North and South Waziristan due to law and order issues,” Dr Sania clarified.

SAPM said Waziristan’s share in Ehsas Emergency Cash Category-III was according to the population. Dr Sania further said, “Under the 8171 SMS scheme, the scrutiny of 61,164 SMS received from North Waziristan and 62,499 from South Waziristan was underway.

The third category of the programme covered all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir according to the population, she added.

She further said the deserving people were being identified through the data of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

She said there was no way for political interference and nepotism in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. “Transparency is our number one priority in this social security programme,” she concluded.