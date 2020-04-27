APPPESHAWAR - The traffic police Sunday launched peoples’ awareness campaign for implementation of the standard
operating procedures (SOPs) chalked out by the KP Government for the holy month of Ramazan against coronavirus.On direction of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil, the Education
Team of Traffic Police led by DSP Shazia Shahid and Anila Naz conducted awareness campaign at Shoba bazar, Kohat Road, Sadar Road and adjoining areas, requesting
people to keep social distancing
and avoid unnecessary visits to bazaars in the wake of coronavirus
outbreak. They said except medicines shopes, all others shops would remain closed by 4p.m in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in Peshawar as per Government orders.
The said coronavirus was declared
pandemic worldwide and people’s cooperation was imperative
to defeat it. DSP Shazia has warned of strict action against violators
besides sealing of their shops.She advised citizens to avoid visit
to crowded places for shopping as there was high chances of carrying
coronavirus infection that can prove lethal.Through loudspeakers, they urged people and traders to cooperate
with traffic police for implementation
of Govt SOPs during Ramazan
besides ensuring smooth