APPPESHAWAR - The traffic police Sunday launched peoples’ awareness campaign for implementation of the standard

operating procedures (SOPs) chalked out by the KP Government for the holy month of Ramazan against coronavirus.On direction of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil, the Education

Team of Traffic Police led by DSP Shazia Shahid and Anila Naz conducted awareness campaign at Shoba bazar, Kohat Road, Sadar Road and adjoining areas, requesting

people to keep social distancing

and avoid unnecessary visits to bazaars in the wake of coronavirus

outbreak. They said except medicines shopes, all others shops would remain closed by 4p.m in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in Peshawar as per Government orders.

The said coronavirus was declared

pandemic worldwide and people’s cooperation was imperative

to defeat it. DSP Shazia has warned of strict action against violators

besides sealing of their shops.She advised citizens to avoid visit

to crowded places for shopping as there was high chances of carrying

coronavirus infection that can prove lethal.Through loudspeakers, they urged people and traders to cooperate

with traffic police for implementation

of Govt SOPs during Ramazan

besides ensuring smooth