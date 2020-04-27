Share:

KARACHI - At least five children were drowned while swimming in a pothole, filled with water in Surjani Town, Sector 7D.

According to rescue sources, a group of five children was swimming in water collected in a plot of an under-construction building.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Zubair s/o Abdul Ghaffar (12), Masood s/o Fareed Ahmed (13), Fayyaz s/o Fareed Ahmed (8) years Arman s/o Tahir (13) and Furqan s/o Tariq (12).

The deceased children were playing at the site of incident.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The children were between the ages of nine and fourteen, according to rescue officials.

Area residents have accused the builders and officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board of negligence. They claimed that it was water from a faulty pipeline that had accumulated in the three to four feet deep pit. Residents told the police that the children went to take bath in the morning at around 8pm. They added that the four to five feet deep pit had been there for some time.

Meanwhile, SSP West Fida Hussain Janwri said that a case could be registered on behalf of the families of deceased children.

He said that the pond (water filled pit) should not have been built. The concerned builder should have deployed security or should have build a wall.

Police resolves blind murder case, arrests five accused

The Investigation branch of South Zone Police on Sunday claimed to have resolved a blind murder case within 15 days and arrested five involved accused.

According to SSP Investigation South Ameer Saud Magsi, the arrested accused on April 13 had entered a house near Chandni Chowk in Upper Gizri Area of Clifton and killed Safiya d/o Allah Bachayo for resisting the robbery. The accused snatched a cell phone, cash Rs. 30,000/ and fled away. The Investigation team led by SSP Ameer Magsi resolved the blind murder case technically and arrested accused Muhammad Zubair s/o Jameel Rathore, Waseem Baloch alias Boxer s/o Rasool Baloch, Muhammad Arshad alias Limo Pani s/o Shah Muhammad and Shoaib alias Mano s/o Abdul Wahid. The arrested during the course of investigations confessed robbing, killing and molesting Safiya. The police have recovered snatched phone and cash Rs. 30,000/- from their possession. The accused were nominated in a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.

SIU arrests six involved in heinous crimes

The Special Investigation Unit Karachi on Sunday arrested six accused, involved in heinous crimes, from different parts of the megalopolis and recovered illegal arms, motorbikes and drugs from their possession. The SIU conducted operations in the areas including Brigade, New Karachi and Shahra e Faisal, said a spokesman to Sindh Police in a statement.

The arrested include Faiz Ali alias Faizan alias Faizi s/o Muhammad Shafi, Hassan Ali s/o Ashraf, Shehroz s/o Allah Bukhsh, Muhammad Imran s/o Nizamuddin, Muhammad Asif alias Loka s/o Anwar Jawed and Ilyas s/o Muhammad Ismail.

Accused Faiz Ali alias Faizan was wanted to police for his involvement in terrorism incidents and others. He had been arrested by police stations Saddar, Mehmoodabad and Gizri for drug peddling. A 30 bore pistol load magazine with 3 rounds, half kg Ice and 1040 grams charas was recovered from him.

Arrested Hassan Ali was wanted to police for his involvement in terrorist activities, robberies, firing on police, attempt to murder and other cases. The accused had escaped during an encounter with New Karachi Industrial Area police in which two of his accomplices were killed. The encounter took place on April 22, 2020. The SIU recovered 30 bore pistol load magazine with 5 rounds from his possession. Accused Shehroz was involved in various street crimes in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri and New Karachi. A pistol was recovered from his possession.

Arrested Muhammad Imran was involved in drug supply and sale in different areas of the city. The SIU recovered 1410 grams of fine quality charas from his possession.

Alleged street criminals Asif and Ilyas were involved in various street crimes. Most of the street crimes they committed in Shah Faisal and Alfalah areas. Snatched motorbikes and arms were recovered from their possession. Further investigations against arrested were underway.