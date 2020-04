Share:

PESHAWAR - A man shot dead his 7-year-old niece for making noise in Tehkal area on Sunday. Police said that the accused manged to flee from the house after the murder. A special team led by DSP Town Mukhtiar Ali was conducting raids on all possible hideouts of the accused to arrest him. Police said his brothers and other relatives were also cooperating with the police to trace him. Police team said that the accused would be arrested soon.