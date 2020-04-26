Share:

Observing fasts & offering prayers during Ramadan-ul-Mubarik are the most sacred things for the Muslims all over the world after Hajj.

Unfortunately, this year the covid-19 has made drastic changes in the living style and behaviour of human beings round the globe. The pandemic has made social distancing mandatory for survival of human beings as announced by World Health Organization time and again. In our beloved country we are standing at cross-roads.

Ulema are of the view that congregational prayers must be observed during Ramadan and medical experts are suggesting complete lock-down for flattening the curve of covid patients increasing exponentially. Undoubtedly, we are moving on a double-edged sword.

Our weak health system is totally unable to bear the brunt of pandemic and majority of our population is still not following complete protocols necessary for social distancing. Even Saudi Arabia has decided to offer prayers at home and avoiding congregational prayers. In such circumstances, it would be in the best interest of the health & safety of people to offer prayers at home. Religious scholars must come forward and explain to the public about damages covid-19 may cause to them.

Our focus at this point of time should be enhancement of our health care system, production of PPEs, manufacturing ventilators on emergency basis and handling the situation wisely and prudently,

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.