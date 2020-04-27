Share:

LAHORE - As many as 120 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 5,446.

So far 81 patients have died in the province including 38 in Lahore, 22 in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, three in Gujrat, two each in Faislabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,923 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shiite devotees who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 2,669 ordinary people who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1923 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 from Sargodha, 126 from Multan, 105 from Lodhran, 67 from Bhakar, 61 from Muzafargarh, 56 from Rahim Yar Khan, 54 from Jhelum, 46 from Vehari, 42 from Bahawalpur, 38 from Layyah, 35 from Hafizabad, 33 from Mandi Bahauddin, 32 from Khushab, 30 from Rawalpindi, 28 from Nankana Sahib, 27 from Bahawalnagar, 26 from Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 from Gujranwala, 18 from Faisalabad, 16 from Attock, 13 from Pakpattan, 12 from Sheikhupura, 10 from Gujrat, eight from Sahiwal, seven from Narowal, six from Khanewal and two from Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst Shia devotees, 457 have been reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad. So far 2,669 ordinary people have also tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where the number has reached 1217.

As many as 289 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 221 from Gujrat, 144 from Gujranwala, 101 from Sialkot, 65 from Rahim Yar Khan, 57 Kasur, 55 each Jhelum and Faisalabad, 49 Vehari, 47 Multan, 43 Sargodha, 38 Jhang, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 26 each from DG Khan and Hafizabad, 20 Mianwali, 19 each Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 each from Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, 15 Narowal, 12 each Nankana Sahib and Khushab, 11 each Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, 10 each Okara and Bhakkar, seven each Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four Chakwal, three Lodhran and two each Sahiwal and Layyah.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 71726 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 1183 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centers and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members