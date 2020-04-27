Share:

HYDERABAD - A mother of five children was axed to death allegedly by her husband in an incident of domestic violence in Tando Jam town here on Sunday.

The Tando Jam police arrested the suspect Arshad Maseeh who was an employee of Sindh Agriculture University.

The slain woman Nargis Maseeh’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem for burial.

The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police said that it had recovered the axe used in the murder and awaiting the family to register the FIR. Arshad’s family claimed that he was a mentally unstable person who required psychiatric help.