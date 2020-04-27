Share:

LAHORE - Dead body of woman was found in a plastic bag on the roadside of Sialkot motorway in the precincts of Gujjarpura on Sunday. According to the details, the corpse was found wrapped in a plastic bag at the roadside on the way to Lahore. The age of the woman is said to be around 35 years, however, the identification of the woman was yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case against the unidentified killers and have launched an investigation in this regard. Edhi volunteers shifted the corpse to the morgue for post-mortem.