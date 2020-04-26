Share:

Malaria is a life-threatening disease with over 200 million cases and 400,000 deaths reported each year. Malaria is caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the globe, we must note that many other deadly diseases like malaria still affect people around the globe tremendously. 25th of April is considered World Malaria Day to recognize global efforts to control malaria.

Malaria is one of those diseases which continues to decline each year thanks to the efforts put in by various organizations and countries around the globe. Health care workers of endemic countries play a huge role in fighting this disease and as time passes by, we all hope for a malaria-free world.

GHANVA NAQVIE,

Islamabad.