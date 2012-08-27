RAWALPINDI – Punjab SES Teachers Association has demanded increase in age limit of male teachers against 35 years. Education Department had fixed the maximum age of 35 years for male educators and 38 years for female educators during the induction of teachers on vacant positions in district Chakwal. Punjab SES Teachers Association said that males have to administer their household thus age limit for male teachers should be extended up to 40 years.

They demanded Punjab Education Department to review the decision and extend age limit for the male teachers.