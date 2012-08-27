



KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawala has said that Excise Department has purchased arms of Rs 180 million to curb the illegal activities of drug smugglers.

This he said while chairing a meeting in his office here on Thursday. Mukesh Kumar said the purpose of purchasing arms is to eradicate narcotics in Sindh.

He said that eradication of the drugs was top priority of the govt. Action would be taken against those who did not pay Motor Registration Taxes, he added.

He directed the officers of the department to conduct surprise raids on the main arteries of the city to take actions against non payment of vehicle taxes.

Provincial Minister said annual target of Excise and Taxation Department has reached from oveRs 23b and to over Rs 28b that is a record in the history of province.

He said that the system of taxes had been computerized in the province. Revolutionary steps have been taken in Excise and Taxation Department, he added.

Mukesh Kumar said jobs have been given on merit and all these measures are the result of the political vision and reconciliation policy of President Ali Zardari.