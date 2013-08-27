LAHORE - A 27-year-old woman ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills in Ghalib Market area, sources said on Monday.

Asmat Bibi committed suicide at her house after her husband, Kashif Zubair, exchanged harsh words with her over a domestic dispute. The woman was rushed to hospital but died on the way. Police said the deceased was a salesperson at a shop on MM Alam Road.

The residents told the police that relations between the couple were not cordial. Kashif had contracted second marriage with the deceased a couple of months ago. The police are investigating.

Found dead

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered from the Batapur area on Monday. Police said that the woman, unidentified so far, was lying dead alongside the BRB canal as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body on early Monday and alerted the police. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators say they believe unidentified men killed the woman somewhere else and escaped after throwing her body into the canal. Further investigation is underway.

Dead

A 9-year-old girl died when the wall of an under-construction collapsed on her in the Akbari Gate police limits on Monday. Police said that the girl, identified as Sehrish, was walking in the street when the wall of an under-construction three-storey building caved in. The girl sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The police are investigating.