QUETTA - Some miscreants attacked security check posts in Mastung and Kohlu districts on Monday. However, no loss of life was reported in the attacks.

As per details, miscreants fired four rockets targeting a security check post in Ispilanji, Mastung district. The rockets landed close to the check post with huge blasts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. In another similar incident, miscreants fired three rock ets on a security check post in Mawand area, Kohlu district. The rockets landed in desolated areas, causing no loss. Following the attacks, security forces cordoned off the areas and started search operation to hunt down the militants.