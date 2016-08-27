Lahore:- The coveted house of Sania Maskatiya introduces Shades of Autumn; celebrating and exploring the simplistic elements of nature. The collection features 25 original semi-formal/luxury-pret designs, combining elegance with signature Sania Maskatiya geometrics and florals in sleek Eastern and Western silhouettes. Shades of Autumn includes hand worked embroideries across the design house’s signature cuts, within a varying colour palette. The collection is now available at all Sania Maskatiya outlets in Karachi and Lahore, stockists and online at their official e-store www.saniamaskatiya.com.