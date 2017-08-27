KAMALIA-Four alleged robbers looted a house in Ravi Khokhar area, the outskirts of Kamalia city, but later were overpowered and beaten up by the villagers.

The armed robbers looted Rs500,000 and four Tola gold ornaments from the house of one Musa and fled away by foot.

The villagers surrounded the robbers on which they hid themselves in the nearby crops and started aerial firing.

After several hours, the villagers managed to overpower the robbers before the arrival of police and thrashed them severely.

According to the people, several similar robberies have taken place in the surrounding villages in the last few days.

The angry crowd intended to kill them with their own guns at the main square of the village but DSP Mehr Saeed arrived there along with heavy contingent of Police and took the robbers into custody.

The police negotiated with the mob and stopped them from taking justice into their own hands. Police shifted the beaten-up robbers to an unknown location.

Girl axed to death for honour, another kidnapped

/agencies/CHINIOT/SIALKOT

A man axed his sister to death allegedly in the name of honour here in the remit of Rajoa Police on Saturday.

According to police, Abbas Umar, resident of Chak 140, on suspicion of bad character, axed her sister Sajida Bibi to death.

The police handed over the dead body to the heirs after post-mortem. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

In another incident, a suspect identified as Asjad Ali kidnapped his sister-in-law Saba Bibi from her house in village Toti Chak-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil.

Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper Muhammad Usman, 28, was electrocuted to death after receiving severe electric shocks from ironed shutter of his pan shop in Muradpur-Sialkot city.