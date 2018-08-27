Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of dignitaries from Taunsa called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Sunday.

The delegation congratulated Buzdar and extended him good wishes for taking over as chief minister of Punjab.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was new hope of 22 million people of Pakistan and that he will serve the people of his province according to the vision of his leader. He vowed to work by day and night to fulfill the hopes of the nation. He said new Pakistan will be formed in any case and Imran Khan was the one who will lay its foundation. “We have to move forward together and work hard to make the dream of change come true”, he added.

The chief minister further stated that government believed in public service and elimination of corruption through good governance. He said that real change will come only if police was strong enough to resist political pressures. He said his government will ensure merit in its working. Buzdar said he would set the beginning of a new Pakistan by bringing real development in backward regions.

He told the delegation that Imran Khan believed only in the concept of one Pakistan and the journey of real development and prosperity will not be possible without their cooperation.

Also, Member Provincial Assembly Nadeem Abbas Barah called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed good wishes for him. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said his government will raise the living standard of public and provide them with basic facilities. He said that people of Punjab would be provided relief since they acted as agent of change in the recent elections. He said public money will be used honestly and the government will promote austerity at every level by reducing public expenditure. MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara while conversing this occasion added that with the chief ministerial election of Sardar Usman Buzdar, people of the province will witness the real interpretation of new Pakistan and his leadership will eliminate corruption as well as promote merit in the province.

Also, Station Commander Pakistan Naval Force Lahore Dr. Sajid Mehmood Shehzad called on chief minister in CM office here on Sunday. Ideas were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pakistan Naval Force. Station Commander extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to newly elected chief minister. Sardar Usman Buzdar while thanking Station Commander for his best wishes paid tributes to the valor and courage of brave sons of Pakistan Navy. He said that services of Pakistan Navy for guarding maritime interest of Pakistan and coastal boundaries were being acknowledged all over the world. Buzdar said that Pakistan Navy was equipped with best professional coastal strength and had full capacity to bounce back onto enemies. He said that Pakistan Navy had rendered innumerable services for country’s defense and the nation was proud of it.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES

TO BEHZAD HASHMI

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of wife of senior journalist and Nawa-i-Waqt Family magazine Editor Khalid Behzad Hashmi. In his condolence message, the chief minister sympathised with the family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Also, the chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over a fatal traffic accident in Gujjar Khan that claimed some precious human lives. He profoundly commiserated with the bereaved families of the deceased. While directing the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to those injured in the accident, he sought detailed report from the administration about traffic accidents.