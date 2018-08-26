Share:

Rawalpindi-Four members of family including two small girls were killed and five others sustained critical injuries in a car crash at Mureed Railway Crossing on Mandra-Chakwal Road on Sunday, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

The crash victims were taken to a hospital with critical head injuries by Rescue 1122. The crash occurred at 2:55am. The reason behind the crash was over-speeding. A family was travelling from Talagang to Rawalpindi in a Honda city car when it bumped into a concrete block placed near Murreed Phattak on Mandra Chakwal Road. As a result, a couple and two of their children were killed and five others got injured seriously. Rescue 1122 rescuers recovered the dead bodies and injured from the rubble of the damaged car and shifted them to Rural Health Centre Mandra. The dead bodies were moved to DHQ for post-mortem. A Rescue 1122 official informed that the doctors had also referred the five injured to a teaching hospital in Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Those who were killed were identified as Imran (35), Asmat (25) and two girls whose names could not be ascertained.