HAFIZABAD - Erosion by River Chenab damaged standing paddy and sugarcane crops and fodders over more than 2,000 acres while washed away 18 houses including a mosque in Thatha Sheikhan area near Mahmoodpur here.

According to the affected villagers, the erosion has caused serious damaged to their standing crops and houses. They called upon the authorities to save them from the onslaught of erosion by the floodwater of River Chenab.

CONTRACTOR ROBBED: A contractor of Bahria Town, Islamabad was deprived of Rs390,000 by armed bandits near Sukheke bus stop the other night.

According to police source, Naeem Yousaf was on the way to Sangla Hill and waiting for a bus at Sukheke stop. In the meanwhile, armed bandits appeared at the scene and snatched Rs390,000 and a cellphone from him at gunpoint. The police have launched investigation into the incident.