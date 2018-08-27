Share:

OKARA - A man stabbed to death his estranged wife here the other day.

According to police, the deceased woman Farzana Bibi, daughter of Nawaz, resident of village 53/2L, was married off to Shakir Hussain, resident of Firdous Town some three years ago. Differences, however, cropped up between the couple and Shakir forced his wife out of his house. She settled with her maternal Uncle Umar Daraz.

The other day, Shakir along with his brother Abrar Aziz went to Umar Draz's house bring back his wife. He told them that he would allow Farzana to go with them after permission of her father Nawaz. Upon which both the brothers stayed there for the night. At night Shakir fatally stabbed Farzana with a dagger and killed her instantly. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Two die in accidents

Two persons died in road accidents occurred in different areas here the other day. According to rescuers, two motorcyclists were hit and run over by a speeding tractor-trolley near village 15/4L. Abdul Khaliq died on the spot while his friend got severely injured. In another accident, an elderly man identified as Munir Ahmad was hit to death by motorcycle when he crossing GT Road.

Man, minor electrocuted

Two persons including a seven-year-old girl were electrocuted while one was injured critically on Sunday.

In 11/4L village, Shan received severe electric shocks when he pushed a button to switch on a ceiling fan. He fell upon a seven-year-old girl Arzoo who also came in contact with electric current passing through his body and was electrocuted. A family member tried to rescue them but he also received severe shocks and sustained critical burns. He was rushed to a local public hospital from where he was referred to some hospital in Lahore.