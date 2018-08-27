Share:

PESHAWAR - Acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced construction of international-standard sports complex on the extra land of Commissioner House in Abbottabad with the cost of Rs 300 million.

Ghani said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, they have taken the step and are eager to bring change in the life standard of the common people. “Now they have taken the step to utilize extra land of 99 kanals to construct the state-of-the-art complex, which will be well-equipped with international facilities and is direly needed by the people and youth of Hazara Region.

“With the construction of such well-equipped Sports Stadia hilly resort, Abbottabad would again come into main center of attraction as far as summer venues for national and international sports activities are concerned. This international-standard sports complex would also give due opportunities to the youth of Hazara Region and the entire country to come and show their skills,” he said and added the said project will be completed in record time.

“The construction of the complex would bring a positive change in the overall behavior of the youth to come and play in a conducive environment guaranteed and promised made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. I feel proud of announcing such a historical project of construction a sports complex over an extra land of Commissioner House, spreading over 99 kanals,” he said.

Ghani said no one even could think over such steps in the past and as said by the PM, all resources would be utilized to bring change in the life standard of Pakistani people. “The stadium would have a multipurpose sports gymnasium in which all indoor games could be conducted. Since long, we were in search of a land as funds have already been approved for the purpose and thank Almighty that PTI once again came into power to serve the downtrodden people,” he added.

When asked about any hurdle in the way of the construction of complex, he said: “No. Time would come very soon and you will see more such things to be happened in bringing positive changes in the lives of our youth, which are the assets of the country. We are keeping more focus on youth by ensuring conducive environment for them so that they may be fit for the tough future challenges both mentally and physically,” Ghani concluded.