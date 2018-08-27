Share:

GUJRANWALA: Contrary to its claims to ensure cleanliness during Eidul Azha, the waste management company has failed in timely disposal of offal and other wastes of sacrificial animals in the city. The deputy commissioner had earlier claimed to have chalked out a plan for speedy removal of offal. But despite passage of three days of Eidul Azha, offal and other wastes are yet to be removed. They are witnessed scattered on main roads and at open spaces in several areas of the city which can cause diseases. The citizens demand the deputy commissioner to take immediate steps for early removal of wastes of sacrificial animals from the roads and streets of the city.–Staff Reporter