Since the very beginning of the industrialization, most scholars have believed inclusive political institutions as fertile source of development for a nation. However, in Pakistan, the political institutions have been found dull, unproductive, and extractive since its inception.

Certainly, the transfer of such blunt institutions to the new and young PTI government may prove to be a live challenge for its holly vision of new and prosperous Pakistan.

Doubtlessly, once this obstacle is braved/removed, PTI government could achieve its level of motivation. Being true and patriotic Pakistanis, we hope and pray for the transformation of the political institutions of Pakistan into being fair, competent, serving, and beneficial to the whole country.

FAHAD KHAN,

Naudero, August 7.