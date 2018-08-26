Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears used her best British accent during her concert at The O2 in London on Friday night.

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker - who is currently in the midst of her Britney: Piece Of Me world tour - got the crowd in the mood for her high-energy show by urging them to turn up the volume inside the arena using her best British accent.

The blonde beauty said: ''Come on London, is that all you got? I'm sure you can do better than this!''

Britney, 36, divided the crowd into two halves and challenged the sides to see who could make the most noise.

She said in a British accent: ''I just want to check you guys out for a second and see which side of the audience is the loudest.

''This side first, are you guys ready? Do you think you can do this? One, two, three! It's OK, let's try the left ... one, two, three!''

During the show, one lucky fan was invited up on stage, strapped in a leather harness and then was asked to crawl down the stage walkway while Britney held him on a leash.

After kneeling down in front of the crowd, he was invited to kiss the pop icon on her cheek.

Britney - who has sold more than 100 million records during the course of her career - opened her London show with a rendition of her 2013 hit.

The chart-topping star subsequently sang signature smash songs like 'I'm a Slave 4 U' and 'Toxic', as well as a medley of 'Stronger' and '(You Drive Me) Crazy'.

Britney finished her memorable show with a performance of her 2011 track 'Till The World Ends'.