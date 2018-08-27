Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has made Muhammad Akram Chaudhry part of his cabinet as political adviser to CM.

Akram Chaudhry is active in Pakistani politics and journalism since long. He has a good repute and is respected by both the circles. Keeping in view his repute and respect, Imran Khan has appointed him the political adviser to Punjab chief minister.

Muhammad Akram Chaudhry is one of the founding members of the PTI. He has been a member of the PTI Rabita Committee soon after the inception of Tehreek-i-Insaf on April 25, 1996. He also served as party’s Lahore president. He was later assigned the task of party’s spokesperson in November, 1996. He remained PTI’s spokesperson till March 18, 2001. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry also writes columns for Nawa-i-Waqt and his column is being published by the paper with the title ‘Siren’ nowadays.