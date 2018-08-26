Share:

RAWALPINDI: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf hosted an Eid Milan party in honour of officers and wardens of traffic police, informed a spokesman on Sunday.

The party was attended by a large number of traffic wardens, circle in charges, senior and junior officers including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Police Headquarters Taimoor Khan.

While addressing the wardens and officers, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the traffic wardens and officers have set a shining example of commitment and dedication by imparting duty on roads during independence and Eid holidays.

“It is very hard for people to stay away from their families on the eve of Eid but the wardens did it and facilitated the road users,” he said. The CTO hailed the services of the traffic police.

He said the traffic wardens had controlled the traffic mess in Murree during Eid holidays and facilitated the tourists numbering in thousands.

He advised the traffic wardens and officers to behave cordially with the citizens.

He also requested the road users to cooperate with traffic police by obeying traffic rules. He said soon, “An evening with wardens” would be held to pay tribute to the wardens for showing excellent performance during Eid holidays.–Staff reporter

Kite flying continues in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Kite flying continues in Rawalpindi, despite a ban as City police is not taking any action against the violators. Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony and Chaman Zar. Parents are worried, as it’s a dangerous sport and could endanger the lives of their children. City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas said strict action would be taken against Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate the law. He said that the ban on kite flying has strictly been implemented.–APP

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.