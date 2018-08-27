Share:

BADIN - The Federal Investigation Agency confiscated on Sunday the record of all the 16 sugar mills of the Omni Group, whose owner and his son are already facing investigation in a money laundering case.

According to sources, the FIA and Rangers raided the Khoski Sugar Mill in Badin and recovered records and weapons.

FIA sources said that the raid was held on a tip-off by under custody suspects and all the record of 16 sugar mills under the Omni Group was confiscated.

Sources further informed that four SMG Rifles and seven Kalashnikovs were found from the sugar mill in Badin.

“During the search operation proofs of the massive corruption in the local branch of Sindh Bank and other graft cases were found from within the sugar mill,” added the sources, who wished not be named.

No policeman was allowed to move during the operation despite the fact police station of the town fall within the boundary walls of the sugar mill. The Rangers troops deployed at the main entrance restricted the local media personnel to take pictures and stopped the movement of the workers of the some banks inside the mill and even the policemen.

The sources in the sugar mill told this reporter that a number of workers present during the raid were hauled up in their respective rooms and some were detained for the interrogation by the officials. The officials handed over the weapons and some detained officials to the area police.

Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, were earlier arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Anwar, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.