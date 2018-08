Share:

KARACHI - Imran Ismail will take oath as 33rd Governor of Sindh here on August 27, the official sources said here on Sunday. The oath taking ceremony will be held at Sindh Governor House at 6 pm.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court will administer oath to Imran Ismail, who is a Karachi based Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) activist and was nominated for the governorship by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.