ISLAMABAD - Amidst thundering applause by eager spectators, Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet exhibited its dazzling aerial display during the opening day of Radom International Airshow at Radom-Sakdu Airport, Poland, on Sunday.

According to PAF spokesperson, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircrafts participated in the Radom International Airshow.

Painted in the colour scheme of Pakistan’s national flag, JF-17 Thunder roared in the skies of Poland and left the spectators spellbound with its breathtaking manoeuvres. The thundery performance by PAF pilot Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar included some extraordinary aerobatics like muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed performance and inverted flight.

Besides aerobatics, large number of people also witnessed static display of indigenously-manufactured JF-17 and Super Mushshak aircrafts.

Vice Chief of Air Staff of PAF Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who was also present on the occasion, said that the PAF participation in the show would help project positive image of Pakistan in the world.