Rawalpindi-The Punjab Prisons Department has placed an assistant superintendent and a warder under suspension for sexually assaulting a male warder inside Adiala Jail, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Sunday. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab, sources added. A few days ago, Assistant Superintend Moazam and Warder Bilal had sexually assaulted a warder Safdar in a room inside Adiala Jail. The victim lodged complaint with superintendent who had held inquiry into allegations but hushed up the matter in order to save the skin of the accused.

The prison department high ups have also decided to involve local police in the sex scandal to interrogate the accused and to register a criminal case against them besides holding a high level departmental inquiry, they said. According to sources, the Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab has taken stern notice of the incident involving an assistant superintendent and warder of Adiala Jail who had sexually assaulted a warder. The IGP has suspended both the accused and has ordered Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal to launch a detailed investigation into the incident and submit his report with IG Office, Lahore.

On the other hand, the Chief of an intelligence agency that works under the domain of Punjab Police has decided to probe the incident that took place in Adiala Jail. The agency has also submitted its initial report about the incident to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar, sources said. A team of personnel of intelligence agency had also paid a visit to Adiala Jail and held a meeting with jail superintendent and gathered information about the incident, sources said. According to Jail Superintendent, the jail authorities had conducted an initial inquiry into the incident, a report of which was also dispatched to Deputy Inspector General Prisons Rawalpindi Region and Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Lahore. In light of the initial report, both the accused Assistant Superintendent (AS) Moazam Ali and Warder Muhammad Bilal were suspended and ordered to report to Head Office Inspectorate, Lahore. The IGP Prisons had appointed Navid Rauf, the DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region, as inquiry officer, he added. He said the warder was sexually abused outside the jail.