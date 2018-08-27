Share:

BUREWALA - A man stabbed his sister-in-law to death over a property dispute here in Anwar Town here on Sunday. The police, however, arrested the accused seven hours after the incident and registered a case against him.

According to police, Riaz Ahmad, a tube-well operator at Municipal Committee Burewala, Sunday morning stabbed his brother’s wife Suraya Bibi over a long standing property dispute. She was passing through a street when the accused stabbed her and fled away on his motorcycle.

The injured woman was shifted to THQ Hospital Burewala but she breathed her last there. Vehari DPO Ahmad Nasir Aziz Virk took notice of the incident and formed police teams led by DSP Hafiz Khizar Zaman to nab the murderer.

Police teams managed to trace and arrest the accused seven hours after the incident. Riaz Ahmad alias Kaloo is employed in Municipal Committee Burewala as a tube-well operator. Police registered a murder case against the accused and started investigation.