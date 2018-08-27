Share:

SIALKOT - PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully started implementation on the revolutionary agenda to build a new and true Pakistan as envisaged by founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers here on Sunday, she said that it is the beginning of the long journey for rebuilding and establishing an economically and politically strong new Pakistan. "Only PTI possesses the capabilities to pull the country out of all internal and external crisis and make an it invincible economic power," she went on to say.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI government has embark on a comprehensive plan bringing in radical changes in the system to prosper and dignify the country through attaining self-reliance.

"With grace of Almighty Allah, soon Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, will stand among the developed nations of the world," she expressed her hope.

Continuing her speech, the PTI leader said that Imran Khan would ensure speedy justice in a transparent manner for everyone, saying that early provision of speedy and cheap justice to the poor and oppressed people is the part of the PTI manifesto.

She said that the PTI government is committed to weeding out corruption and purging the country of corrupt elements. "It is high time to say good bye to corruption and the corrupt political elements in the country", she pointed out.

Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated that the PTI government would bring back every penny of the national exchequer plundered by the corrupt politicians.

ARMY JAWAN LAID TO REST

Pak Army Jawan Asif Nazir was laid to rest with complete state honour at his native graveyard in village Puran-Shakargarh here.

He passed away while performing his official duty at Lahore after suffering from severe heart attack.

A contingent of Pak Army saluted him. A large number of the people including senior officials of the Pak Army attended his funeral besides laying floral wreaths of his grave as well.