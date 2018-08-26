Share:

It is quite fortunate for Pakistani public that Imran khan the chairman of PTI has alone remarkable well in national and provincial election and become the only politician who was succeeded in three provinces of the country. Imran khan has made the promise to make a new Pakistan which will be strong more respected and equitable country.

Recently, the prime minister of India Narendra modi congratulated Imran Khan and quoted that he is desirous to make strong relation with each countries. It is sure that imran Khan will always stand for the welfare of the public and reshape the country. The Pakistani people are overjoyed for the victory Imran Khan and kept their eyes on Imran Khan to bring a change in the country and make it a corruption free country. We people strongly believe that Imran Khan is the follower of his promises.

SAHIR,

Turbat, August 7.