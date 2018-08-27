Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Dozens of residents of Rahimabad area staged a protest against the rising crime, especially kidnapping for ransom and questioned tall claims of the police regarding reining in the criminals. They informed that two cousins - Imran Khan and Abbas were kidnapped four days ago from river bed area of Rahimabad, some 47km from here. Both the cousins were on the way to home when a gang of unidentified dacoits kidnapped them.

On Saturday the dacoits made a phone call to their parents, demanding Rs5 million ransom for their release. The parents of the kidnapped cousins informed the police about the call they received. They, however, accused that the police are dillydallying in tracing the call number of the dacoits. The affected family members, flanked by relatives and local protested against the police, demanding a military operation in Kacha area. They chanted slogans against the police officials and said that it was the third incident of kidnapping in the area but the police have appeared spectator so far.

When contacted PRO to DPO Zeeshan Randhawa informed that on the directives of DPO Athar Waheed, the DSP Sadiqabad has formed separate teams to trace and secure release of the abductees. He claimed that the police personnel of Sadiqabad circle and Elite Force are working together and soon would recover the abductees. "Police are making hectic efforts to recover the kidnapped persons safely and arrest the culprits and their facilitators," he said.

DBA highlights corruption in govt offices

The District Bar Association (DBA) has alleged that illegal gratifications are demanded and received openly by the staff of Sub-registrar's and other offices for registration of deeds, mutation etc. DBA President Farooq Warind alleged that the staff demanded bribe for the entry or attestation of mutation and updating computerised record. Also for the appointment of local commission for recording statements of parties of sale deeds or mutations, the practice is repeated, he said.

Though no fee is chargeable for the issuance of NOC either by the consolidation officer or excise and taxation officer, the requisite NOC is not issued until the payment of gratification, he further said. Likewise, he added, the mutation fee is paid at the time of deed but the Patwari concerned does not enter or attest the mutation unless he is bribed. He requested to the DC to take notice of the situation and deal with the officers and officials involved in the corruption sternly. It is further requested that the concerned quarters might also be monitored by paying surprise visits to the offices.

Man loses cash to dacoits

Dacoits snatched cash worth Rs80,000 from a citizen outside a bank here the other day. According to police, Amjad Hussain, resident of Chak NP/15, set out his journey to home after withdrawing money from his account when the dacoits, appeared suddenly from behind, intercepted him and took away the cash at gunpoint. Amjad Hussain was in a state of shock after being deprived of his money by the dacoits. The police were looking for the dacoits.

TEACHER, 2 STUDENTS HOSPITALISED

A teacher and two students of a local school were hospitalised after consuming toxic sweets brought by a student for successfully passing ninth grade examination. According to police, the student had bought the sweets from Sajawal Café to celebrate his success in ninth grade examination with his teacher and class fellows. But the sweets were expired as the student's teacher and two of his fellows fell unconscious soon after they consumed it. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The police shifted the sweets to laboratory for further examination. Locals demanded stern action against the café owner.