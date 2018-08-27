Share:

KARACHI - Police inquiry committee remained fail to probe the killing of young man during exchange of fire between police and drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, the deceased teenager was laid to rest amid tears and sobs on Sunday.

According to details, a sixteen-year-old Bilal, son of Azeem was killed and another person, namely Shakeel, 20, son of Sanam Khan, was wounded apparently during an exchange of fire between the police and the drug peddlers when according to the police, a raid was conducted on a tip-off at the drug den of Jannat Gul in Gadap City area on Saturday afternoon and the drug peddlers attacked police with resorting indiscriminate fire.

Following a killing of a teenager, a large number of his family members, relatives and residents of the area gathered on the main superhighway and blocked it for hours while chanting slogans against the police, demanding the immediate arrest of the police responsible for the incident.

The protesters, however, ended the protest after additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Sheikh formed an inquiry team under the supervision of the East Zone DIG Amir Farooqui. Though the inquiry committee has initiated investigations about to probe a case, however, there is no major development into a case till the filing of this news story.

A senior police official privy to the matter revealed that the statements of the victim’s families, neighbourers, arrested drug peddlers as well as the police personnel participated in the raid and encounter were being recorded while the police was also looking for the forensic report of the ballistics cross matching about to ascertain the death of the teenager. “First of all, we have to ascertain either the teenager killed in the incident was really innocent or was with the drug dealers and secondly, we have to ascertain of which bullet he was hit and killed,” explained an officer. “A case would be registered against the policemen if it is confirmed in the inquiry that the teenager was really innocent and was killed by the police firing.”

Police officials said that they were also looking for the postmortem report of the deceased which is likely to be released on Monday (today). According to initial postmortem report, the deceased was shot by at least two bullets. “One bullet crossed his shoulder while second bullet crossed his chest,” revealed initial postmortem findings. “Apparently, both the bullets of sophisticated weapon hit him from a distance which suggested that he was killed by the police firing.”

On the other hand, the funeral prayers of the deceased was offered near to his house located at Khilji Goth in Gadap City area which was attended by large number of people, however, the deceased was later laid to rest at a local graveyard amid tears and sobs.