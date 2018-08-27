Share:

GAHKUCH - The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police foiled a bid to target a girls school in district Ghizer, arrested 13 terrorist suspects and recovered explosives from their possession here late Saturday night. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gohar Nafees said that a group of 13 terrorist suspects, all students of a local seminary being run by a local Inayatullah wanted to target a girls’ schools administered by Agha Khan Schools network in district Ghizer of GB. The police on a tip-off arrested the terrorist suspects besides recovering explosives and petrol from their possession.