SIALKOT - The Satrah-Daska police have arrested four fugitives who had killed a love marriage couple.

Sialkot SP (Investigations) Syed Aun Muhammad informed the newsmen during a press conference here, the police, led by DSP Daska Muhammad Ghiyas, used scientific methods of investigation to trace the accused and arrested four killers identified as Sarfraz, Umer Farooq alias Muna, Shehzad Sajjad and Afaq during raiding at various dens in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts.

DSP Daska Muhammad Ghiyas and Senior Member of Sialkot District Peace Committee Zafar Malik were also present on the occasion.

He said that the accused had been hiding for the last two months after killing Muhammad Azam and his wife Naila Bibi, a newlywed couple, few days after their love marriage. The accused shot dead the couple on June 20,2018 (two months ago)as a punishment for love marriage in village Akbar-Satrah, Daska tehsil here.

SP has announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the raiding police party.