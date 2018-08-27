Share:

KARACHI - Various local leaders of Karachi including Pakistan People Party (PPP) former legislator from the locality of the Malir District on Sunday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Insaf House Karachi. PTI Karachi Chapter Chief Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mehmood Molvi, Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed, Shahzad Qureshi, Ilyas Sheikh, Musawar Sayail were also present. On the occasion Haji Muzafar Ali Shajra, Qadir Bloch, Qadir Buksh, Bari Jilani announced to join Imran Khan led PTI.

PPP former leader Haji Muzafar said that following Imran Khan‘s ideology of corruption free Pakistan, he has joined PTI ranks and hope that he would play his role in movement against corruption putting Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity. He informed that during his political carrier, he served as a PPP Karachi President later was elected as Member of Sindh Assembly and also remained provincial minister. I had tried to severe masses at every instant and after realizing the ideology of Imran Khan decided to join PTI. I have joined PTI to continue my agenda of providing relief to resident of Sindh province, he added.

Former PPP leader Qadir Baloch said that PPP despite of remaining in rule did nothing for the Sindh province. PPP leadership carried out massive corruption and destroyed the province. In District Malir open space were provided to drug mafia and resident were left on the mercy of these mafia operators. PPP has failed to provide any basic facilities in the Goths present in District Malir and not even a single hospital was established for the resident during last ten years of PPP‘rule, he added.

He said that Imran Khan want to change that rotten system of the county and keeping in view PTI‘s ideology I have quitted PPP and joined PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it is good sign that people from all walks of life were joining hands with Imran Khan and with a bit of luck soon country would recognized as one of the developed countries of the world.