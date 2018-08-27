Share:

LONDON - President Mamnoon Hussain and his wife Sunday visited Harley Street Clinic to inquire about the health of Kalsoom Nawaz. Hussain Nawaz received the president and his wife at the clinic. It is pertinent here to mention that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for throat cancer in London's Harley Street Clinic. She was put on life support after the former first lady was admitted to the hospital where she suffered a cardiac arrest. She has been unconscious and on the life support since then.