Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi has claimed to win presidential election scheduled to be held on September 4. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also stated that Arif Alvi will easily win the polls.

Talking to media after a meeting of the senior party leadership in Bani Gala with Prime Minister and party Chairman Imran Khan in the chair on Sounday, he said that the PTI enjoys support of all of its allied parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, Balochistan Awami Party and Grand Democratic Alliance, adding that the name of Dr Arif Alvi is final from the party for election to the slot of President.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan would keep his promises and there will be no compromise on corruption and merit. Arif Alvi expressed the hope that Presidential election would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

There was no hurdle in the way of his party’s win in the coming presidential election as we truly believe on merit and its allied parties support, he hoped. PTI leader said that that challenges of the economy, education and human development would be addressed on a priority basis.

PTI’s five-year successful experience of governance in KP would be replicated to ensure uplift of common man across the country, he mentioned.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the institutions would be strengthened that faced a collapse during the previous government. To a query, he said chief minister Punjab will bring a real change in the Punjab province by implementing the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that it was the responsibility of PTI to bring change in the lives of people and fulfil all the promises which were made during the elections campaign. PTI along with other political parties had worked on electoral reforms and now it is ready to work on further strengthening the electoral system, he said, adding, all political leaders should work together for strengthening democracy in the country.

Alvi said PTI has committed to appointing honest, hardworking and very well experienced persons in all the government, semi-government and autonomous departments to revive the economy of the country.