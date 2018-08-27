Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday announced 23-member Punjab cabinet inducting most of the party loyalists with longstanding party affiliation.

The decision was made after interviewing around 40 MPAs by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor-designate Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Abdul Aleem Khan – the party loyalist who is considered close to Imran Khan – was given portfolio of local government with a status of senior minister while Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was given the portfolio of housing and works.

Dr Yasmin Rasheed was given the portfolio of primary and secondary healthcare/specialised healthcare and medication education while Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was made information and culture minister.

Another PTI MPA from Rawalpindi Raja Rashid Hafeez was given the portfolio of revenue. Raja Basharat was allocated law and parliamentary affairs. Raja Basharat held this portfolio in the cabinet of Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Other ministers inducted in the cabinet in the first phase and their portfolios include Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control; Makhdoom Hashim Baksh, Finance; Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Food; Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Higher Education; Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering; Mian Aslam Iqbal, Industries, Commerce and Investment; Taimor Khan, Youth Affairs and Sports (he was elected as independent and joined PTI later); Murad Rass, School Education; Mohsin Leghari, Irrigation; and Anser Majeed Niazi, Labour and Manpower.

Sibtain Khan, Sardar Asif Nakai, Hafiz Ammar Yassir, Hasnain Dareshak, Malik Anwar, Ch Zaheeruddin, Hashim Dogar and Malik Nouman Langrial have not been allotted the portfolios yet.

Earlier, the PM along with the Punjab CM and Governor-designate Ch Sarwar held meetings with MPAs called for interview and briefed them on the party’s vision to run the Punjab Government affairs.

Khan stressed the need of austerity and announced that cabinet members would be allowed only one car while rest of the cars in Punjab government fleet would be sold out to spend this money on welfare of the people and uplift of under-developed areas.

Before interviewing the MPAs, Khan held brief meeting with Usman Buzdar and Ch Sarwar wherein it was decided to keep the cabinet small.

During the meeting of senior party leaders, it was decided that a task force comprising experts would be formed which would monitor the working of the ministers and evaluate their performance and those ministers whose performance would be unsatisfactory would be removed from the cabinet and the same rule would be applied for federal cabinet members as well.

KP cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday announced 15-member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet comprising 12 ministers, two advisors and one special assistant.

Deliberations on cabinet members were made earlier and the names of the ministers were made public following final approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had himself conducted interviews of all the candidates.

It was decided in the meeting of senior party leaders that like in Punjab and at federal level, performance of the KP cabinet would also be placed under vigil of a special task force comprising highly-qualified people and those falling short on performance index would be replaced.

Muhammad Atif Khan, who was also a strong contender for the post of chief minister, was made Minister for Tourism with the status of senior minister. Other ministers include Shahram Khan Tarakai, Local Government; Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Finance; Syed Ishtiaq Urmer, Forest; Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Food; Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Revenue; Mohib Ullah Khan, Agriculture; Dr Amjad Ali, Mineral Development; Sultan Muhammad Khan, Law and Kamran Khan Bangash, Information Technology while Akbar Ayaz Khan was not allocated a portfolio.

Zia Ullah Bangash was made advisor to the CM with no portfolio while Abdul Karim was made Advisor to the CM on Industries. Shah Muhammad Khan was made special assistant to the chief minister and he was given the portfolio of Transport.