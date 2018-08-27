Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government has no twitter account to disseminate information to people about day-to-day affairs of the provincial government.

The provincial government has not even access to previously verified twitter account @GovtOfPunjab, which has 226,000 followers. The new government is now forced to make a new twitter account.

Fact of the matter is the Punjab government’s only verified account @GovtOfPunjab used by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s previous Punjab government is now archived. @GovtOfPunjab has its bio, “This is an archive of the Punjab government data from May 2013 to Jun 2018. For latest updates check: @PunjabGovtpk”. Interestingly, Punjab government’s website refers to the twitter account @PunjabGovtpk, which has actually been archived.

Interestingly, the interim government of Punjab led by Prof Hassan Askari used a new Twitter account @PunjabGovtpk which is also now archived. The account has 1262 followers and now with its bio, “This is an archive of interim Punjab government data from June 1 to Aug 19, 2018.” It seems the previous PML-N government did not want to give the @GovtOfPunjab to the new government as it was quickly archived when Shehbaz Sharif completed his tenure in 2018.

The Nation also observed that personal twitter account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif is not updated yet as it is still being run with @CMShehbaz twitter handle. Interestingly, the username of the twitter handle cannot be changed in any case according to the policy of twitter. The incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has @UsmanAKBuzdar twitter account with 4,2147 followers. His account bio is “Chief Minister Punjab.” It is not a verified atwitter account. It is pertinent to mention here a verified twitter account is that an account which has a tick mark in blue colour close to twitter user’s name. Buzdar tweets in Urdu and English language.

The translated version of his latest tweet on Friday was, “Today, I chaired meeting of Department of Planning and Development in which I was briefed about development budget of four months of current fiscal year. I cleared this thing that corruption will not be tolerated at all. Our every minute is previous. We all have to serve the people jointly and complete the mission of service of people together.”

Khyper Pakhtun Khuwan government has twitter account @KPGovernment with 54,464 followers. The Government of Sindh has no official twitter account although Sindh CM House has active twitter account with 14810 followers. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also has 35775 followers on @MuradAliShahPPP account which has no bio updated that this account is actually belonged to CM Sindh.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also operating his personal @jam_kamalwhich gives his bio as “President Balochistan Awami Party Jam of Lasbela, Balochistan.”

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has an account @MahmoodKhanCM with 28221 followers and its bio is “CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | This account is managed by Chief Minister's team. All tweets are posted after his approval.”

Separately, German Ambassador of Pakistan Martin Kobler also became victim of Fake social media profile on Facebook account. He has 85504 followers on his official titter account.

Martin who has been enjoying huge digital following and popularity in Pakistan tweeted through his official twitter handle @KoblerinPAK “Attention! The picture below is a fake profile! The only real account on Facebook is German Embassy Islamabad on Twitter its @KoblerinPAK. Please report and share!”

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH