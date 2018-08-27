Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday sympathised with the bereaved family of slain PML-N worker and vehemently condemned his brutal murder by some PTI workers over an election row.

The PML-N president phoned the family and assured them early and speedy justice, saying that the PML-N would take up murder of the PML-N worker at all forums.

It is to be recalled that PML-N worker Imran was alleged tortured to death by local PTI workers over an election issue in village Chak Baamnaan-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil here a week ago.

Meanwhile, local MNA Ali Zahid Hamid also visited house of the slain party worker . He condoled with the bereaved family and assured the heirs of speedy justice.

On the occasion, the bereaved family complained that the Phalora police have failed to arrest the PTI workers nominated in the FIR, claiming that the accused, at large, are threatening the family with dire consequences for getting registered a case against them.

On Aug 20, 2018 (a week ago), a local PML-N worker Muhammad Imran, 3, was tortured to death allegedly by local PTI workers over an election row in village Chak Baamnaan-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil here.

According to the FIR, as many as seven armed accused including five nominated accused Khalid, Nasir, Zahid, Tariq and Rehman alias Kaifi tortured Imran with hockey sticks, wooden sticks and iron rods as a "punishment" for supporting the PML-N instead of supporting the PTI in recently held general elections.

The accused fled away after throwing the torture victim near local girls' primary school, considering him dead. Imran, however, succumbed to his wounds on the way to a local hospital. The Phalora Police have registered a case (No 256/2018) under sections 147, 149 and 302 PPC against seven accused including five nominated accused.

Police have claimed arrest of the two accused Rehman and Tariq, but the main accused are still at large.

Meanwhile, Sialkot DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani also visited house of the slain PML-N worker. He offered fateha for the departed soul and assured the family of justice.

TWO DIE OF SNAKEBITE

Two persons including a minor girl were died of snake biting in separate incidents here.

In village Pindi Bhaagu, Pasrur tehsil, a snake bit local labourer Abdul Aziz's minor daughter Razia (8-year-old) when she was sleeping in the courtyard of her house. She died before any medical assistance could be made available.

In village Pagaala, a youth Muhammad Younas,32, was putting soil on rooftop of his house, when a snake bit him. He also breathed his on the spot.

Two CRUSHED to death

Local trader Muhammad Adeel,32 and his minor nephew Yahya, 4-year-old, were crushed to death when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on Chak Amru-Shakargarh Road here. The police shifted the dead bodies to local hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against runaway truck driver.