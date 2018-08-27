Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani notified Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Raja Zafrul Haq as Leader of Opposition in the Upper House while through another notification he appointed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Senator Shibili Faraz as Leader of the House in Senate.

Zafr would replace PPP Senator Sherry Rehman as leader of the opposition.

Sherry became leader of opposition after the Senate elections held in last March. At that time PML-N was in government and Raja Zafarul Haq was made Leader of House in Senate. Now as the PTI has come to power at the federal level, a PTI Senator, as per rules, has to become Leader of House and the party’s nomitated Shibili Faraz was leader of the house. As PML-N is now sitting on the opposition benches and being a single largest party on opposition benches the slot of Leader of Opposition in Senate was allocated to it.

Living up to the democratic and parliamentary norms, Sherry Rehman congratulated both Shibli Faraz and veteran Raja Zafarul Haq on their assumption their respective offices.

Soon after assuming the new office in Senate, Raja Zafrul Haq called the parliamentary party meeting of PML-N and its allied parties today to devise a further course of action in the House.