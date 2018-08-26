Share:

LONDON-The Spice Girls have signed a deal for a UK tour next year - without Victoria Beckham.

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers have reportedly agreed a contract that will see Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton land around £12 million each for 13 British shows, including three nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, but their fashion designer bandmate won't be joining them on stage.

A source confirmed to the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''After much to'ing and fro'ing, a deal has been signed, and an official announcement will be made soon.

''The girls can't wait to go back on tour, perform to the fans and sing some of their greatest hits.''

It was claimed in June that a deal for a tour had collapsed after Victoria pulled out. A source said at the time: ''The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

''They had a £150million proposal in the offing - with a headline performance at Wembley - and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

''With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

''Simon [Fuller, former manager] was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he's failed they feel he's used them to put his name back on the map.''

But just a month before, Mel B had revealed the group had signed a comeback contract.

She said: ''We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

''If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The final time they performed as a five-piece, was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.