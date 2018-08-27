Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit, Rangpur Baghoor where he checked the attendance of medical and paramedical staff.

He also inquired about the provision of the medicines being provided to the patients and reviewed the medical facilities they were being rendered.

The AC said that strict action would be taken against the employees who were found absent during his visit. The AC also expressed dissatisfaction over dirtiness at the BHU. He directed the staff to ensure cleanliness on the BHU premises.

TREE PLANTATION

The tehsil administration and Education Department Noorpur Thal launched a tree plantation programme "Hara Bhara Pakistan" (Green and prosperous Pakistan).

Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik and Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh M Amjad Ejaz initiated the campaign by planting some saplings at different government schools.